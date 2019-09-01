|
|
Wentzel J. Briar Sr. of Ulster, Pa. passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. He was 86.
Wentzel was born in West Wyoming, Pa. on July 21, 1933, to Herman Peter Briar and Catherine Mary Huntzinger Briar. He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Army.
Wentzel was employed by the James D. Morrissey Construction Company in Philadelphia, Pa. for 48 years, where he retired as Equipment Superintendent. He was a member of the American Legion for 29 years and held membership with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 542.
He is survived by his son, Wentzel "Skip" Briar Jr. and wife, Lilllian, of Ulster; his daughters, Patricia Briar Preim of Hammonton, N.J., Janee Briar Prown and husband, David, of Middletown, N.J., Gabrielle Briar of Ulster, and Susan Briar Lamb and husband, Tim, of Ulster; 19 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Alice Briar Wasielewski of Trenton, N.J., Elizabeth Briar Card and husband, Richard Card Sr., of Spartanburg, S.C.; brothers, Robert Briar and wife, Norma, of Ormond Beach, Fla., and John Briar and wife, Janet, of Palm Coast, Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Wentzel was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Patricia Jean Greene Briar on July 22, 2017, and by his sons, Darren and Damon Briar.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting the funeral home's web site below.
Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home,
Towanda, Pa.
www.bowenfuneralhomes.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 1, 2019