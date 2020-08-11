Willi A. Schaefer of Upper Southampton, Pa. passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. He was 89.He was the son of Amalie (Holl) and August Schaefer, and was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Aloysia (Kekeisen), and by his son, Michael.He is survived by his children, Angela Carlin (Hugh), Liz Schaefer (Mike Knapp), and Marty Schaefer (Linda), 11 grandchildren, eight great- grandchildren, and his brother-in-law, Rev. Eugen Kekeisen.Willi was born in Germany and immigrated to the USA as a young man in his 20s. He joined the U.S. Army to earn his citizenship.Willi worked as a carpenter and later started a successful building business. He built over a thousand homes in the area.His faith was strong, and he was active in his church and his community. Much of his service was through Kiwanis, where he served in many capacities and won numerous awards.Willi loved country, his community, his wife, his children, his grandchildren and especially his great grandchildren. He will be missed by many.Willi's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa., where his Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. Willi will be laid to rest at St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, Pa.Memorial contributions in memory of Willi A. Schaefer may be sent to the Kiwanis Club of Southampton Foundation, P.O. Box 114, Southampton, PA 18966.Condolences may be sent to Willi's family by visiting the funeral home's web site below.James J. McGhee Funeral Home,Southampton