William A. Dwyer Obituary
William A. "Bill" Dwyer passed away at his home on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. He was 82.

The beloved husband of the late Janet (Carroll), he is survived by his four children, William J. (Robin) of Hollidaysburg, Pa., Kathleen Henkel (Klaus) of Sewell, N.J., Timothy (Libby) of West Chester, Pa. and Kevin of Ambler, Pa. He was the devoted grandfather of nine: Meghan (Joe), Jeffrey (Michelle), Jennifer, Patrick, Chelsea, Caroline, Carter, Olivia and Benjamin, and great grandfather of three: Lucia, Sophie and Hudson. 

The viewing will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, followed by a remembrance, then Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at the Catholic Community of the Holy Spirit, Parish Center, 17 Earlington Ave., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Swedesboro, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of William A. Dwyer to the United Methodist Communities, Gift of Care Circle at www.foundation.umcommunities.org would be appreciated.

Thoughts and prayers can be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 4, 2019
