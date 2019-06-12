|
William A. Elek of Langhorne, Pa. passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at his home with his family by his side. He was 79.
Born in Manhattan, N.Y., Bill was a former 34-year resident of Lawrenceville, N.J.
Bill was the son of the late William and Louise Scionti Elek, and the devoted husband for 58 years to Maureen Wallace Elek. He was the loving father of Kathryn and her husband, Charles Ruggieri, Patricia and her husband, Franco Mollo, and William A. Elek, and the proud grandfather of Joseph, Christopher and Kathryn Alexandra Ruggieri, Giuseppe Mollo and Liam Elek. Bill is also survived by his sister, Louise Wurster, and many nieces and nephews.
Bill was a graduate of St. John's University and Sacred Heart University. He had a successful career in quality control and retired from U.S. Surgical Corporation in 1992.
Bill was an accomplished Bridge player and instructor, a former soccer coach and an avid N.Y. Yankees fan. He was a talented sculptor, gardener and calligrapher and enjoyed opera and all types of music.
Relatives and friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Avenue, Newtown, Pa. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at The Church of Saint Ann, 1253 Lawrenceville Road, Lawrenceville, N.J. Interment will be held privately.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 12, 2019