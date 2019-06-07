|
|
William A. Moyer of Levittown passed away June 3, 2019. He was 81.
He was born to the late Floyd W. and Gladys M. (Garis) Moyer in Ellwood City, Pa. He grew up in Zelienople, Pa.
Bill proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged in 1962. He was a career truck driver for such companies as AmQuip and KMart and amassed over two million miles driving throughout the states East of the Mississippi and parts of Canada. At Kmart, he was honored as 'Driver of the Year'.
He met his wife Barbara on a blind date on Halloween 1959, and proposed on their second date. They were formally engaged at Christmas and married on June 3, 1960. Over the years, they kidded each other to take off their masks. Bill will be lovingly remembered for his one of a kind sense of humor, he will be deeply missed.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Charles Moyer; daughter, Suellen Cooper; and sister, Lenora Foley.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara A. Moyer; sons, Jeff Moyer and his wife, Tracy, Timothy Moyer and his wife, Penny, and Alan Moyer and his wife, Kathy; and son-in-law, Gary F. Cooper. His loving grandchildren are Allyson, Alyssa, Cassie, David, David, Deanna, Gary, Jennifer, Kelly, Kerrin, Kimberly, Melanie and Stephanie, plus several great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his graveside service at 10 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, located at 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, PA 18940.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to by visiting michaeljfox.org.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 7, 2019