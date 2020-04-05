|
William A. "Bill/Robbie" Robinson passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at home in the care of Ascend Hospice. He was 85.
Born in Buckingham Township, Bucks County, Pa., William lived his younger life on Creek Road in Buckingham Township. He worked for various trucking companies until he retired from Lestician Trucking Company in Trenton, N.J. He lived in Hamilton, N.J. at that time.
Son of the late Thomas and Grace Robinson, and husband of the late Elizabeth "Betty" Robinson, he also was preceded in death by two brothers, three sisters, and three sons, Arthur Stanley, Michael Andrew and Richard Arthur.
He is survived by his sister, Wilma Manning of North Carolina, sons, William A. Jr of Las Vegas, Nev. and Jeffery A. of Key West, Fla.; daughters and sons-in-laws, Barbara and Joseph Bujalski of Hamilton, N.J., Patricia Orsini of Levittown, Pa., Debra and David Armitage of Hamilton, N.J., Cathleen and Brad Stevenson of Navarre, Fla., Joy and Anthony DelCorio of Key West, Fla., and Jill and David Homer of Hamilton Square, N.J. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Robbi Lee and Joshua Robinson of Nevada, Timothy and wife, Betsy Kenyon, of Wisconsin and their three children, Victoria, Michael and Hayley, Christopher and Jacqlyn Howland of Newtown, Pa. and their three children, Ava, Aubree and Lucas, Johnathan Howland of Trenton, N.J., John and Carlo Orsini of Levittown, Pa., Christina and Michael Stevenson of Florida, Melissa and Felicia Robinson of Trenton, N.J., Dekota and Dale Homer of Hamilton Square, N.J. and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
The family would also like to acknowledge his hospice Nurse Joan for her kindness and patience.
As a direct result of the Coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions on public life and activities put in place to stem its spread, funeral services and interment at Greenwood Cemetery will be private.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation may be sent to Acsend Hospice, 70 Jackson Dr., Suite 200, Cranford, NJ 07016, in memory of Bill.
Kingston and Kemp Funeral Home,
Hamilton, N.J.
www.kingstonandkemp.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 5, 2020