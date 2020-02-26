|
William A. Tochterman passed away on Feb. 21st at St. Mary Medical Center. He was 76.
Bill was a lifelong resident of Bensalem and he worked for PECO for over 30 years.
In his spare time, Bill enjoyed traveling. He also enjoyed watching auto racing, football, and hockey.
Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 47 years, Irene, in 2012.
He is survived by his son, William J. Tochterman (Sherry) and his sister, Betsey Fletcher (Jim).
Friends and relatives are invited to attend his viewing on Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tomlinson Funeral Home, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by his service at 11 a.m.
Interment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 26, 2020