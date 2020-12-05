William Albert "Bill" HansenWilliam Albert "Bill" Hansen entered eternal life on Dec. 3, 2020 at Holy Redeemer Hospital after contracting COVID-19.He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren A. and Harriet S. Hansen. Bill is survived by brother, Rev. John W. Hansen and husband, Vincent E. Spiritosanto, CDT, plus many in-laws, cousins, nieces and their children, but especially his beloved dogs, Zach & Tucker.Bill resided in his family's home in Holland for most of his life and was a 1967 graduate of Council Rock High School. He was mechanically inclined and worked as a commercial appliance service technician. Bill was an avid auto enthusiast (especially his 1967 Barracuda) and enjoyed Country & Western music.Relatives and friends will be received at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave, Penndel, PA on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, from 10:00 - 11:00 A.M. followed by a private family funeral service.