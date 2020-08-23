William "Bill" Albert Pruitt left us on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in his usual manner; jawing and joking, during a heart procedure at Abington Memorial Hospital. He was 90.
A life well lived for nearly 91 years, he was tired and ready to go home. He was born Sept. 28, 1929, one of seven children born at home in Philadelphia to Edwin and Dora Richardson Pruitt. He married and moved to Feasterville, Pa., where he built houses, made friends and started a family.
He was instrumental in developing as well as preserving the history of Bucks County, Pa. He was a Master Mason for over 60 years as well as a member of the Shrine. He enjoyed his years as a member of the Lulu Temple clown brigade, and those big shoes will certainly be hard to fill!
He is survived by his wife, Doris, two daughters, Diana and Pamela, three grandchildren, Joseph, Kristian and Brittiny, three great-grandchildren, Lilly, Brody and Oliver, as well his brother, Richard, his sister, Flora, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
He was a lifelong learner with a quick wit and a big heart. A good and honest man who will be greatly missed by those whose lives he touched.
Special thanks to Dr. Steven Rosenberg, his neighbor, Bruce, and the Chaplains at Ann's Choice for being there for him during the difficult isolation period of COVID-19. What are we but ashes
Fire, water and air
Laced with pure magic
And dusted with prayer?
~Chris-Ann
As per his request, and the state of the nation, no service is planned at this time.
In lieu of flowers, a small donation in his name to The Shriners Hospital for Children
would honor his memory and loved ones.