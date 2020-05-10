|
William Allen Litten of Morrisville passed away suddenly Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was 76.
Born in Bristol, he was the son of the late Louis William and Isabelle Litten. Bill was a lifelong mechanic who retired from Giles & Ransom. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. Bill often could be found at the Millcreek Inn laughing and telling jokes with his friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Holly Litten, and brother in law, Nicholas.
Bill is survived by his children, Louis Litten, Donna Lee Matiko (Matt), and Josh Litten (Holly); sisters, Beverly Moran and Mary Lou Litten; and grandchildren, Stephanie Errickson (Geoff), Carley Litten, Madilyn Matiko, Dylan Litten, Adelaide Litten, and Colt Litten.
Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private.
To see Bill's tribute page, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Molden Funeral Chapel,
Bristol
www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020