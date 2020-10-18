1/1
William Anthony Carango
1927 - 2020
William Anthony Carango passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. He was 93.

Born Feb. 7, 1927, in Bristol Borough, he was the last of 11 children born to the late Antonio and Maria Carango.

William served his country during World War II in Italy, and upon his return, met the love of his life, Joan. In his early 20's he challenged himself to build a house for his parents, a gas station, a house for his brother, and lastly a house for his daughter.

He was a self-taught businessman who started a towing and automotive repair company with his brother, Peter; a millwright company with his son-in-law, Charles; and was an owner and trainer at Philadelphia Park Race Track with his son, Tony.

William was a life-long lover of horses, enjoyed playing the accordion, flying ultralights, and was a computer genius. "Anything that I set my mind to, I did!"

William is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Joan (Brusha); and his children, Anthony (Vicki) and Deborah Carango Burgess. He will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, Anthony, Lena-Maria, Angelanea, Lucia, Carlo, and Antonio; along with great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He also was preceded in death by three brothers, John, Frank, and Baby Alfredo; seven sisters, Anna Yaniro, Mildred Spadaccino, Rose Castor, Angela Lombardo, Dorothy Marino, Marie McAndrew, and Fannie DiLorenzo; and his much-loved son-in-law, Charles Burgess.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing frim 9:30 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe St., Bristol Borough. His funeral service and interment will be held privately. During the current phase of reopening with COVID-19, the funeral home has a maximum capacity of 25 people at any time. Please be understanding of that restriction when coming to pay your respects to the family. We kindly ask that you limit your time spent in the funeral home to allow others to pay their respects.

Wade Funeral Home,

Bristol Borough

www.wadefh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Viewing
09:30 - 11:00 AM
Wade Funeral Home
Wade Funeral Home
1002 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
215-788-9313
