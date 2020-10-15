1/1
William B. Kean III
William B. Kean III, "Billy from Philly", passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park, Pa. He was 75.

Born and raised in Philadelphia, the son of the late Anne (Bereznycky) and William B. Kean Jr., Bill was a 1963 graduate of Father Judge High School. He achieved his Bachelor Degree from Penn State University and has been a long time resident of Bensalem.

Bill proudly served 2 tours of duty in Vietnam with the US Navy, and was highly decorated for bravery and valor with multiple medals for his service to our country.

Bill was an agent with the Department of Justice and retired in 1996 with many honors and recognition for his extended service.

Husband of Iris M. (Lindstrom), Bill is the loving father of Leea Whittle (Paul), Christine Kean (Mikael Krause) and Alexis Powlish (Dennis).

He is the proud grandfather of Max, Avery, Cole, Ren, Colby and Drew; and dear brother of Carol Ann Ferdman (late Joseph), Bruce Kean (Geraldine), Roger Kean (Linda), Gerald Kean (Pat), and Danny Kean.

Bill will also be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 9:30 until 10 a.m. at Saint John the Evangelist Church, 752 Big Oak Road, Morrisville, where his memorial mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. The Rite of Committal will take place at a later date in Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to the Monastery of the Poor Clares, 1271 Newtown-Langhorne Road, Langhorne, PA 19047.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 15, 2020.
