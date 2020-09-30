In the early morning hours on September 25, 2020, lifetime resident of Langhorne William B. Meredith passed away peacefully.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marjorie; his children William and Robert (Judi) and his two grandchildren Michelle (Joseph) and Michael (PJ).
Bill was born on North Bellevue Ave in Langhorne Borough on December 29, 1929. He was the son of Harry S. Meredith and Lillian Dobbins Pryor.
He was a graduate of Bordentown Military Institute, Keystone Junior College and Rider University ('53).
Bill was a Korean War Veteran. His time in the service was the only break in his 74 active years as a member of the Langhorne Middletown Fire Company.
Services will be held at Dunn-Givnish Life Celebration Home 378 South Bellevue Ave, Langhorne PA on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 1 0 a.m. to 12 p.m. followed by a short, private memorial service.
After the private memorial service, the Langhorne - Middletown Fire Company will escort Bill past Station 21 one final time.
His final resting place will be Washington Crossing National Cemetery, where he will receive full military honors in a private ceremony on October 7, 2020.
To share your fondest memories of Bill, view his full obituary and for information regarding memorial contributions in lieu of flowers
Dunn-Givnish Funeral Home
Langhorne, Pa.