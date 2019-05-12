|
William B. Pawlowski of Warrington died peacefully Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Abington Township. He was 77.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., he was the son of the late Henry A. and Nora Claudia Rose (Shannon) Pawlowski. He was the brother of the late James H. Pawlowski.
While William enjoyed his career initially working with US Steel Co, and later as a cross country truck driver for Werner Co., he enjoyed time spent with his family. He also enjoyed his many loving friends.
William will be remembered by his sons, Anthony R. Pawlowski and William J. Pawlowski and his wife Tania. He will be truly missed by Patricia Brennan, Patricia and Bill Bortz, and Annemarie and Edward Brennan.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Joseph A. Fluehr, III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown Richboro Rd., Richboro, PA 18954. His Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 1731 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020. His interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 801 Eighteenth St., NW in Washington, DC 20006-3517.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 12, 2019