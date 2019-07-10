Home

William Bauer Jr., "Bill", passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his residence in Bensalem, Pa. on Monday, July 8, 2019. He was 91.

Born in Hatboro, Pa., Bill was the proud owner and baker at the Bauer's Bakery in Philadelphia for many years. Bill was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, especially the Philadelphia Phillies. He also enjoyed bowling in several leagues over his life. He was a fan of all Western movies.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 29 years, Elizabeth Ann Bauer, and his brother, Fred Bauer.

Bill will be deeply missed by his six children, Billy Bauer, Bobby Bauer, Christine Blumber, Edward Bauer, Elizabeth Carlin, and Bruce Bauer, along with several grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He will also be missed by his sister, Lori Hopely, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services for Bill will be held privately at the families request.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 10, 2019
