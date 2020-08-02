1/
William C. Lawson III
William C. Lawson III of Bensalem passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at his residence. He was 81.

Born in Philadelphia, Bill was a resident of Bensalem for the last 50 years. He worked for Edgcomb Metals for over 50 years as a Maintenance Foreman.

Bill enjoyed fishing, hunting, and making fishing poles. He also was very involved with the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, Pack Troop 132 and served as a Scout Master for many years.

He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 50 years, Dorothy "Dot" (Berko) Lawson, and by his four loving children, William C. IV, Donald, Stephen (Elizabeth) and Jeanette Lawson. Bill is also survived by his siblings, Carole Mancuso, Joseph and Robert Lawson (Patricia), 15 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his service at 7 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be greatly appreciated to Camilla Hall, c/o Mission Advancement, 230 IHM Dr., Malvern, PA 19355.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
