William "Bill" C. Maurer Jr. of Southampton passed away peacefully on Jan. 29, 2020. He was 54.
Bill was born on Dec. 14, 1965 in Philadelphia to Elizabeth and William C. Maurer Sr.
Bill is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Gee Maurer; son, Joseph; mother, Bette; sister, Bette Collins (Arthur); and niece and nephew, Alex Collins and Jennie Collins.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, William Maurer, Sr.
Bill graduated Frankford High School in 1983. He went on to achieve a Bachelor of Science in Education from Temple University and a Master of Science in Education from Emporia State University. Upon graduating from Temple, Bill enjoyed a fruitful career as physical education teacher for the School District of Philadelphia.
In addition to teaching, he served as one of the coaches for basketball, football, and track and field.
In his spare time, Bill relished listening to music and watching silly comedies. The one hobby which gave him the most joy was weight lifting. He spent as much free time as possible at the gym displaying his "old man strength", and engaging in friendly competitions and playful banter with his gym buddies.
Bill's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at the James J. McGhee Funeral Home, 690 Belmont Avenue, Southampton, PA 18966.
Services will begin at 12 p.m. Interment is to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Autism Speaks, 216 N Haddon Ave, Haddon Township, NJ 08108.
Condolences may be made to Bill's family by visiting the website below.
McGhee Funeral Home
www.McGheeFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 2, 2020