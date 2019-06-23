|
|
William D. "Billy" Mimm passed away ON Father's Day, June 16, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He was 74.
William served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. 50 years ago next month, his ship, the USS Hornet, picked up the Apollo 11.
William was a very family-oriented man who loved the game of pool, his faith, and put an emphasis on the importance of honesty and education.
He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Anna Mimm. He is also survived by his two sons, Billy (Lisa) and Johnny (Heather), and his three grandchildren, Elizabeth, Jonathan, and Jessica. He is also survived by his sister, Mora, brother, John (Helga), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Relatives and family are invited to call from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 25, at James O'Bradley Funeral Home, 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, Pa. His funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, Pa., followed by interment at 1 p.m. in the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Rd., Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or your local animal shelter.
James O'Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 23, 2019