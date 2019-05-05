Home

Beck-Givnish Funeral Home
7400 New Falls Road
Levittown, PA 19055
(215) 946-7600
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
White Chapel Memorial Park
140 W. Street Road
Feasterville, PA
William D. Murray Obituary
William D. Murray of Levittown passed away peacefully May 2, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family. He was 73.

He was very talented, and loved playing the piano and singing. He enjoyed having Friday night wings with his brothers and his nephew, Danny, enjoyed playing chess, and was the "Life of the party". He was also a very kind and sensitive person who loved animals.

William is survived by his father, Francis Murray, and was preceded in death by his mother, Alberta Gaskill-Murray. He is also survived by his wife, Christine Green; his children, William Emahiser (Jennifer), David Patton (Maria), Douglass Patton, Tracey Smith (Robert J. Smith), and Randy Murray; 10 grandchildren; his brothers, Frank Murray, Joseph Murray (Debbie), Daniel Murray (Gail), and Frank Murray Jr.; and his sister, Donna Boyer; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

William was a lung transplant survivor of 15 years. His family gives special thanks to the lung transplant team at Penn Medicine for their excellent care and compassion.

Relatives and friends are invited to William's Life Celebration from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, at Beck Givnish of Levittown, 7400 New Falls Rd., where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in White Chapel Memorial Park.Beck Givnish of Levittown

www.lifecelebration.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 5, 2019
