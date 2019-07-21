|
|
William D. Pestridge of Villas, N.J. passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. He was 66.
Born in Riverside, N.J. and formerly of Levittown, Pa., William had been an area resident for 20 years. He worked as a fork lift operator for Home Depot in Burleigh, N.J. and previously at Purex Soap Co. in Bristol, Pa. for 20 years.
William enjoyed star gazing on a clear night, fishing, watching football (especially the Philadelphia Eagles), and gazing the night sky with his telescope.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Thomas Pestridge Jr., and brothers, Lawrence Alfred Pestridge and George Wallace Pestridge.
William is survived by his mother, Norma Pestridge, and siblings, Robert Pestridge (Janis), Leona Wallover (John), Sharon Suter, Carol Dingley, Patricia Hutchinson (Randall), and James Pestridge.
A memorial service for William will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at the Evoy Funeral Home, 3218 Bayshore Rd., N. Cape May, N.J., where family and friends may call one hour prior to service from 1 to 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the University of Penn, c/o Lung Transplant Center, 3535 Market St., Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, memo "Memorial Donation for William Pestridge."
Condolences can be shared at the funeral home's web site listed below.
Evoy Funeral Home,
N. Cape May, N.J.
www.EvoyFuneralHome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019