William E. Binkley, born June 25, 1935, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, May 26, 2019, in his home surrounded by his family. He was 83.
Known for his wit, charisma, and love of chocolate, Bill spent most of his life in the town of Bristol, Pa.
He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in February 1957, after being enticed by a cup of coffee as he waited for the Naval recruiting officer to return from lunch. Soon after, Bill was finishing his coffee at Parris Island, N.C., and advancing to the rank of Corporal, he retired after six years of dutiful service. Afterward, Bill spent 44 and a half years as Manager of Personnel at US Steel.
In May 1970, Bill married his wife Kathy, and they recently celebrated 49 years of marriage, many of which they even enjoyed talking to each other. Together, they had three unique children, whom their world revolved around. Bill took great pride incorporating his Marine Corps training in much of what he taught his sainted children. This training was on display as he coached his children's baseball and soccer
teams, and how to properly make a bed. As a loving parent, he was a boisterous spectator at every lacrosse, hockey or soccer game that Dirk, Sean and Jen played.
In retirement, Bill enjoyed gardening, traveling and attempting to land a triple axel in figure skating while taking lessons at Grundy Skating Rink. While the triple axel was never accomplished, he took great pride in landing a toe loop. Most recently, he took on the herculean task of learning how to knit.
Bill was also a proud "Pappy" to four grandchildren, Amelia, Ryder, Aiden and Ella, and incredible daughters-in-law, Jennifer and Alma, and son-in-law, Jake- one of whom was his favorite.
At the 1973 World's Fair, Bill set the world record for the most blueberry pies eaten (11). OK, that's not true, but it could have been.
Bill was an honorable husband, father, grandfather, Manhattan-drinking, proud Marine - Oorah!
In addition to his wife, children, grandchildren, daughters-in-law and son-in-law, Bill is survived by his brothers, Meryl, Walter and Russell.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his memorial service at 10 a.m. Friday, May 31, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Interment will be private. Friends may call from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William Binkley's name to Compassus Living Foundation, 601 W. Office Center Drive, Suite 125, Fort Washington, PA 19034.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 29, 2019