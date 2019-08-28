|
|
William E. Britland of Lewes, Del. passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. He was 88.
William was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late William S. and Grace (Nagle) Britland. He worked for U.S. Steel for 36 years and graduated from Mastbaum High School in Philadelphia. He had been a member of the Odd Fellows since he was 19 and served as a Private First Class in the 1st 155mm Howitzer Battalion in the U.S. Marine Corps. Mr. Britland also was a member of Conley UM Church in Lewes and Harriman UM Church in Bristol, Pa.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Giselda 'Gilda' 'Jill' Britland in 2017; his daughter, Wanda Britland; sister, Ruth Hille; and brother, Robert Britland.
He is survived by his daughter, Grace Hodges (Pat); sons, William Britland (Bonnie), James Britland (Teresa), and Peter Britland (Donna); granddaughters, Sasha Skyy (Alan) and Hana Britland; grandson, David; siblings, Marion Tesoro, Dorothy King, Ronnie Britland, and Margi Reiman; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Harriman UM Church, 1700 Wilson Ave., Bristol, PA 19007, where friends may call after 9:30 a.m. The committal service will follow at noon at Sunset Memorial Park, 333 County Line Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in William's name can be made to: Harriman UM Church, 1700 Wilson Ave., Bristol, PA 19907.
Short Funeral Services,
Milton, Del.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 28, 2019