William E. Butz passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 25, 2020. He was 88.He was a resident of Bensalem, Pa. for over 75 years.William was the husband of the late Dorothy (Kohler) Butz, and was also preceded in death by his two children, Robert and Donna.He is survived by his two other children, William G. and Carol A. Butz, his dear grandchildren, Jennifer Kueny Infante (David) and William E. Butz (Justyna), and also by his great grandson, Steven Infante. He will be greatly missed by his sister, Barbara Adrian, his sister-in-law, Mary Kohler, and several nieces and nephews.William enjoyed fishing at Thousand Islands and will be deeply missed by his faithful fishing buddies. He was a part of the Penn Warner Club, and the Bucks County Blues.Funeral services and interment are private.Tomlinson Funeral HomeBensalem