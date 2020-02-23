|
William E. Comer, Jr. of Levittown passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was 87.
Born and raised in West Newton, Pa., Bill was a resident of the Twin Oaks section of Levittown for 60 years. He also spent a year living in South Bend, IN, before returning back to his beloved town where he and his wife had established roots and raised a loving family.
He spent his working career at US Steel for 37 years as a Metallurgical Lab Technician.
After his retirement, Bill went to work at Nabisco as a Quality Control Analyst for another ten years.
He served his country during the Korean War and is a very proud US Army veteran.
He will be lovingly remembered as a proud family man who truly enjoyed taking care of his family. His home life was his passion and he did whatever was needed to provide for an active family.
Beloved husband of the late Dorothy, Bill is the loving father of Susan, Lynn Kachmarik (Scott), William (Patricia) and Marcia.
He is the grandfather of eight (Tara, Eddie, David, Katy, Taylor, Josh, Danielle and Sarah) and proud great grandfather of three (Carter, Paige and Chase).
Bill was predeceased by his parents, William, Sr. and Sylvia Comer and siblings, Ruth, Jessie and Donald.
Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, beginning at Noon in the Chapel at Rosedale Memorial Park, 3850 Richlieu Road, Bensalem, PA 19020, where his funeral service will be held at 1 p.m.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 23, 2020