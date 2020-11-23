William Edward Rafferty
William E. Rafferty, of Trevose, PA passed away suddenly on Nov. 17th, 2020. He was 38.
Known to everyone as Will, he was born in Meadowbrook, Pa. and was a lifelong resident of Trevose, PA. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, George W. Walton, Sr. and Mae E. Walton (Parsons), his paternal grandparents, Edward F. Rafferty, Sr. and Marie S. Rafferty (Wangstrom), his aunts, Mary B. O'Connell (Walton) and Joyce A. Rafferty (Walton), and his uncle, George W. Walton, Jr.
He is survived by his parents, Bernard T. Rafferty and Veronica J. Rafferty (Walton), his sister, Amanda J. Gorman (Rafferty), his children, Liam Daniel, Ryleigh Mae and Kaylie Marie, his nephew, Steven Gorman, and his girlfriend, Danielle Laborde. He is also survived by many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Will was a huge sports fan and loved Philadelphia baseball and football. He loved the beach and would go any chance he could get. Will had a huge heart. He was always there to offer his help, love and support. He helped so many people see the light within themselves. He fought long and hard to overcome his addiction. Sadly, he was unable to do for himself what he had done for so many others and lost his battle. Will was a loving father, son, brother and uncle and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service is being held on Saturday November 28th 2020 at Assumption B.V.M. Church is Feasterville, PA at 10:30 am. For family and friends that are unable to attend due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mass will be live streamed on the parish's Facebook page www.facebook.com/assumptionfeasterville
.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Will's memory to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 555 Croton Rd., Ste 111, King of Prussia, PA 19406.