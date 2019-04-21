|
He was born Nov. 20, 1950, in Trenton, N.J. He grew up in Yardley Borough and remained close to his childhood friends and enjoyed reminiscing about the good old days.
Bill graduated from Pennsbury High School in 1969, where he was a standout athlete. He was named all Lower Bucks County area fullback. In 2006, Bill was inducted into the Pennsbury Hall of Fame and was an active member of the Pennsbury Hall of Fame Committee. He was a true Pennsbury Falcon and enjoyed following the orange and black.
Bill played for the Hamilton Tiger Cats in Ontario, Canada in 1970, and received an invitation to try out for the Philadelphia Eagles in May 1973.
He worked for Gardner Food Service from 1975 until 1996 and never lost contact with his "Gardner Family" co-workers. He worked at Bloomberg Financial Markets in Princeton, N.J., from 2002 until 2015.
Bill was an active member of Fallsington United Methodist Church and participated in the Live Nativity each year.
Bill is survived by his brother, Robert Evans; his devoted partner and best friend, Donna Arch Regler and her children, John Regler (Stephanie) and Jillian Green (Benjamin); five grandchildren whom he adored; and countless friends and family who gathered on the back deck, which was known as the "Go Time Cafe".
Family and friends are invited to call from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Emilie United Methodist Church, 7300 New Falls Road, Levittown, Pa., where his memorial service will be held at 12 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Fallsington United Methodist Church, 50 Lacrosse St., Levittown, PA 19054.Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 21, 2019