William F. Bamka of Buckingham, Pa., formerly of Fallsington, Pa., passed away peacefully on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was 85.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Elizabeth (Portz) Bamka, and his loving wife of 56 years, Joan (Hastings) Bamka.
A native of Stroudsburg, Pa., he graduated from Stroudsburg High School. He loved his country and served in the U.S. Air Force prior to graduating from Rider College.
While attending college Bill worked as a waiter at Echo Lake Resort in the Poconos. It was here that he met the love of his life (whom he would eventually marry) as she vacationed with her family.
Bill had a long and varied career in public service and retired from the State of New Jersey, Department of Personnel. He was a member and former Chairman of the Falls Township Planning Commission. He often said one of the more rewarding jobs he ever held was after retiring from N.J. State government. After retirement he worked part time for several years at the New Hope and Ivyland Railroad as a handyman/carpenter.
He was a true renaissance man with numerous skill sets including gardening, history, music, cooking, and carpentry to name a few. He was a highly skilled wood worker and often amazed his friends and family with the ability to replicate pieces of fine furniture from only a picture in a catalog.
Bill will lovingly be remembered by his children, William J. Bamka and Audrey L. Altiere (John), both of Levittown, Pa., and Joyce A. Malerba (Tony) of Hulmeville, Pa. He is fondly remembered by his seven grandchildren, Anthony (Gabrielle), Jordan, Nicole (Richard), Zachary, Bradley, Sydney, and Eric, and is also survived by his great-granddaughter, Adabella. Bill will also be forever remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his sisters, Elsie Connolly and June Edlund.
The Bamka family would like to thank the staff at the Birches of Newtown for the wonderful care and compassion they showed Bill and his family during these last days.
Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, services will be private. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family at The Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown, Pa.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the .
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 10, 2020