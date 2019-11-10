Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
William F. Brubaker Jr.

William F. Brubaker Jr. Obituary
William F. Brubaker Jr., "Wild Bill," of Bensalem, died Saturday morning, Nov. 2, 2019, with his daughter by his side. He was 76.

Billy was born April 11, 1943 to William and Madeline Brubaker, both of whom preceded him in death. He lived and grew up in Altoona, and in 1960 he joined the U.S. Navy. In 1979, he married his love, Kathi S. Nutter.

He always worked on cars, whether he was painting, fixing, restoring, and before he retired in 2016, he was an office manager and tow truck driver. He was never too busy to help anyone out no matter what it would be. 

He enjoyed cooking, the summer in his gardens, time with his family at his sister's pool and, most of all, his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, Alexis (Jason) and Matti-lyn (Christopher), and three grandchildren, Thomas, William and KatieMyra, as well as his sister, Judie; they will all miss him terribly.

He was preceded in death by his two other sisters, Sandy and Mary.

He was loved by many other family members, friends and his animals.

At his request his remains were cremated and a memorial will be done at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Wreaths Across America, wreathsacrossamerica.org, (if mailing a check please include William F. Brubaker/MPILF37 on the check), or to the Esophageal Cancer Awareness Association.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 10, 2019
