William F. Kilroy Obituary
William F. Kilroy, a lifelong resident of Holland, Pa., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, after a long illness. He was 84.

William was the beloved husband of Ann T. (Larrisey); loving father of Anne K. Mouro and William S. Kilroy (Karin); caring grandfather of Jake and Luke LaSala and Emma, Ethan, and Will Kilroy; and twin brother of Gene Kilroy.

He was preceded in death by his brother, John Kilroy.

William served honorably in the U.S. Air Force and retired from U.S. Steel after a long career.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 6, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne, Pa.

Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.

Donohue Funeral Home,

West Chester, Pa.

www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 2, 2020
