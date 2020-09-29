1/1
William F. O'Larnic
William F. O'Larnic passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Capital Health in Hopewell, N.J., at the age of 59.

Born in Bristol, son of the late Margaret M. (Koons) and Robert J. O'Larnic, Bill had been a lifetime resident of Levittown and was a 1979 graduate of the former Neshaminy Maple Point High School.

For nearly 30 years he was employed with Nortec in Bristol as a Compounder.

Bill enjoyed fishing and was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Most important to him was being at home with his wife and family and taking care of his home.

The beloved husband of nearly 25 years to Gail M. (Burgess), Bill was the loving father of Joseph O'Larnic, Jared Johnston and Meghan Kloc (Justin). He was the dear brother of Thomas O'Larnic (Nancy), Robert E. O'Larnic, Margaret Mary Creevy (Michael), Anna Marie Nagle (Gary) and the late Dr. James O'Larnic. He will also be sadly missed by his nephew and nieces, Matthew, Melissa and Dena; sisters-in-law, Dr. Lennie Checchio and Joan Dydak; brother-in-law, Richard Burgess (Joan); and many friends and neighbors.

Services and interment will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to Movember Foundation c/o movember.com.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
