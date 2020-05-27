|
William G. Dietz of Bensalem passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 69.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the beloved son of the late William and Catherine (Ellinger) Dietz, and a lifelong resident of Bensalem. Bill was a Bensalem High School graduate, Class of 1968. He also enjoyed coaching baseball with Valley AA.
Bill was employed in the Maintenance Department for the Bensalem Township Public Works for over 30 years.
He will be sadly missed by his devoted sister, Joyce Iller, and several nieces and nephews.
His funeral service and interment at Pinegrove Cemetery will be held privately.
