Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for William Dietz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William G. Dietz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William G. Dietz Obituary
William G. Dietz of Bensalem passed away Friday, May 22, 2020. He was 69.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the beloved son of the late William and Catherine (Ellinger) Dietz, and a lifelong resident of Bensalem. Bill was a Bensalem High School graduate, Class of 1968. He also enjoyed coaching baseball with Valley AA.

Bill was employed in the Maintenance Department for the Bensalem Township Public Works for over 30 years.

He will be sadly missed by his devoted sister, Joyce Iller, and several nieces and nephews.

His funeral service and interment at Pinegrove Cemetery will be held privately.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -