William G. McCool died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 91.Born and raised in Dunmore, Pa., Mr. McCool had been an original Levittown homeowner since 1955.He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.Mr. McCool was a Tower Crane Operator and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 542.William was a Past Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars John Billington Post 6495, and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and American Legion Post 960. He also was a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus; the Elks Lodge 970 of Bristol; and Saint Ann's AA.An avid golfer, Mr. McCool also enjoyed working on his daily crossword puzzle.He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Joan (Hughes); and the loving father of the late William J. McCool.Mr. McCool is survived by his devoted daughters, Catherine Van Arsdale and Joann McCool; his grandchildren, William V. McCool and Shannon Aspite; great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Kaitlyn, Kristyn, Dominic, and Gabriel; his brother, Jimmy McCool; and his significant other, Angel Unger. He also will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Saint Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown