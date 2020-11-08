1/1
William G. McCool
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William G. McCool died Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. He was 91.

Born and raised in Dunmore, Pa., Mr. McCool had been an original Levittown homeowner since 1955.

He served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

Mr. McCool was a Tower Crane Operator and was a member of Operating Engineers Local 542.

William was a Past Commander of the Veterans of Foreign Wars John Billington Post 6495, and a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, and American Legion Post 960. He also was a Third Degree member of the Knights of Columbus; the Elks Lodge 970 of Bristol; and Saint Ann's AA.

An avid golfer, Mr. McCool also enjoyed working on his daily crossword puzzle.

He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Joan (Hughes); and the loving father of the late William J. McCool.

Mr. McCool is survived by his devoted daughters, Catherine Van Arsdale and Joann McCool; his grandchildren, William V. McCool and Shannon Aspite; great-grandchildren, Mikayla, Kaitlyn, Kristyn, Dominic, and Gabriel; his brother, Jimmy McCool; and his significant other, Angel Unger. He also will be sadly missed by many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 until 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Saint Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved