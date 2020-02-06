Home

James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
William Gallagher Obituary
William "Bill" Gallagher passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He was 77.

He was born in Mantua, N.J. and was a longtime Lower Bucks resident. Bill was a brick and block mason by trade; he built many structures and fireplaces throughout the region. He was a life member of the Loyal Order of the Moose.

Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his horse, "Smokey," and going to his cabin in Elk County.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Madeline Gallagher, his brothers, John, James, George, Leonard, Raymond and Lindley, and his sisters, Katherine Gallagher, Jenny Gallagher, Emma Somogy and Lillian Coles.

Bill is survived by his loving wife, Caryl; his daughter, Tracey Rubeo (John); his sons, David Gallagher and Daniel Gallagher; his grandchildren, John, Morgan and Sage Rubeo, and Stacey, Valarie and Steven Gallagher; and his four great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Ramer, Mildred Gambogi and Edna Nolta; his brothers, Bernard, Joseph, Charles and Thomas Gallagher; his cousin, Pat Gallagher; and many nieces, nephews and his companion, "Buddy."

Family and friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with his funeral service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in Beechwood Cemetery.

Flowers are requested because Bill loved them.

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 6, 2020
