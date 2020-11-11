William H. "Bill" Appleton of Tell City, Indiana passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. He was 92.Bill was born in Bristol, Pa. on Aug. 17, 1928 ready to travel. As a youngster he collected stamps from around the world and dreamed of the day he would visit the places depicted. And travel he did until he reached the age of 92.At age 17, he begged his parents, Serrill and Elinore (Force) Appleton, to sign the necessary papers to allow him to join the U.S. Army Air Corps. He was soon off to North Africa and this journey continued for many years in the service of his country. On leave in 1954 he married Megan Adams, who is deceased. He was always proud to tell new friends his daughter Jeanne was born in Japan, his son Bill was born in Greece and his son Tom was born in Italy. He joked he didn't have any American children.Bill retired as a Senior Master Sergeant from the United States Air Force after 24 years of service and diverse assignments around the world and a few stateside as well. His favorite assignment was Aviano AFB, Italy. He had some exciting years working with Raytheon in Italy, England, Cyprus, Israel and the U.S. after his retirement. During one of those assignments he was briefly arrested as a spy but was later released. After Bill retired from civilian life, he returned to Europe where he lived until the age of 82 when he moved to Tell City. This is where he spent his last 10 years.The love of traveling continued and twice a year he would travel to either Italy, Turkey or Iceland to visit old friends until Covid 19 forbid Americans from traveling abroad. He had friends worldwide and always sent exotic postcards to them and to his family during his travels.He was a prankster and a jokester; he loved to make people laugh. He was the go-to person in the high rise in which he lived for help with the daily paper crossword puzzles, cryptograms and Sudoku. He was a member of the Air Force Sergeants Assoc. and the American Legion before moving to Indiana. He also was a member of the VFW, having served in the Korean War.Bill is survived by his children, Jeanne Sanders (Paul), William H. Appleton Jr. (Robin), and Thomas C. Appleton (Sherry), grandchildren, Jessica Taylor (Brandon), Benjamin, Jonathan, Molly, Thomas C. Jr. (Ashley), and Luke Appleton, and five great grandchildren, Rylyn Taylor, Landon Mayfield, Liam, Hallie, and Carma Rae Appleton. Bill also left behind his special friends in Italy who were a second family to him, Noel Fiems and the Bassettos.The family greatly appreciates the kindness shown to Bill and his children by the Covid ICU unit of St. Vincent's Hospital, Evansville.A memorial service will be held in the future when Covid is under control.For those of you who wish to honor and remember Bill, go out and have a fine Italian meal and don't forget the wine and grappa!Messages of condolence may be left at the funeral home's web site below.Huber Funeral Home,Tell City Chapel