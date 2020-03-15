|
William H. Dansbury, of Ambler, Pa., formerly of Newtown, Pa. died peacefully on March 12, 2020. He was 76.
Born in Trenton, N.J., William was a long time Newtown resident.
William is a graduate of Trenton Catholic High School and a US Navy Veteran. He loved the ocean and enjoyed World War II history and collecting coins.
William is the son of the late William and Clare Montooth Dansbury and the husband of the late Karen Kaly Dansbury, the love of his life.
He is the devoted father of Brigid and her husband James Eisele and Julie and her husband Edward Clark and the proud grandfather of Kaly and Kirsten.
William is also survived by his three brothers, Robert, Michael (Holly) and Matthew Dansbury.
Relatives and friends are invited to William's Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Olde Church of St. Andrew, 135 S. Sycamore Street, Newtown, Pa.
Interment will follow in the parish cemetery with Navy Honors. Memorial contributions in William's name may be made to the Bucks Co. S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 277, Lahaska, PA 18931.
