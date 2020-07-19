William H. Taylor, a resident of Levittown, Pa. for 70 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home at the age of 89. He is with the Lord.He was born in New Hope, Pa. and graduated from Mastbaum High School. Bill was in the USAF during the Korean War as a B29 Propeller Mechanic.Bill had a career as a plumber and retired from Newtown Sewer Authority, retiring in 1991; where he worked very happily with his brother "Al". Bill was a volunteer at the Newtown Ambulance Squad for 10 years.He loved to listen to religious music and enjoyed recording as well.Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Taylor Jr., and his loving wife, Marguerite, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage before her passing on Sept. 2, 2018.Bill is survived by his daughters, Judy Newman and Linda Weldon, nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to call from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where his service will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.Galzerano Funeral Home,Bristol ~ Levittown