1/1
William H. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William H. Taylor, a resident of Levittown, Pa. for 70 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home at the age of 89. He is with the Lord.

He was born in New Hope, Pa. and graduated from Mastbaum High School. Bill was in the USAF during the Korean War as a B29 Propeller Mechanic.

Bill had a career as a plumber and retired from Newtown Sewer Authority, retiring in 1991; where he worked very happily with his brother "Al". Bill was a volunteer at the Newtown Ambulance Squad for 10 years.

He loved to listen to religious music and enjoyed recording as well.

Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Albert Taylor Jr., and his loving wife, Marguerite, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage before her passing on Sept. 2, 2018.

Bill is survived by his daughters, Judy Newman and Linda Weldon, nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 8 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, at the Galzerano Funeral Home, 3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where his service will begin at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Washington Crossing National Cemetery.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown
3500 Bristol-Oxford Valley Road
Levittown, PA 19057
(215) 945-8484
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galzerano Funeral Home - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved