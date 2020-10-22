1/1
William Hill Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Hill Jr. of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 57.

Born and raised in Bristol Boro, where he had been a lifelong resident, Bill was an avid sports fan and U.S. Army veteran. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. What Billy enjoyed the most was being around his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hill and Marion (Reds) Mattoi, and his siblings, Corinne Hill and Sharon Hill.

Billy will be greatly missed by his children, William Hill and his husband Joseph Sakiey, Jeanette Calvin and her husband Adam, Nicholas Hill and his wife Nicole, and his grandchildren Colson, Alexander, and Lucy. He will also be greatly missed by his brother, Rick Pinelli, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to gather for a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Bristol Cemetery, Rt. 13, Croydon, Pa. Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.

Galzerano Funeral Home,

Bristol ~ Levittown

www.galzeranofuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Galzerano Funeral Home - Bristol
430 Radcliffe Street
Bristol, PA 19007
(215) 788-2821
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Galzerano Funeral Home - Bristol

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved