William Hill Jr. of Bristol, Pa. passed away peacefully on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was 57.Born and raised in Bristol Boro, where he had been a lifelong resident, Bill was an avid sports fan and U.S. Army veteran. He was a diehard Pittsburgh Steelers fan. What Billy enjoyed the most was being around his family, especially his children and grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, William Hill and Marion (Reds) Mattoi, and his siblings, Corinne Hill and Sharon Hill.Billy will be greatly missed by his children, William Hill and his husband Joseph Sakiey, Jeanette Calvin and her husband Adam, Nicholas Hill and his wife Nicole, and his grandchildren Colson, Alexander, and Lucy. He will also be greatly missed by his brother, Rick Pinelli, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.Family and friends are invited to gather for a graveside service at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Bristol Cemetery, Rt. 13, Croydon, Pa. Keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are mandated indoors and outdoors.Galzerano Funeral Home,Bristol ~ Levittown