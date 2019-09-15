|
William I. Moyer of Richboro died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Chandler Hall in Newtown surrounded by his loving family. He was 101.
Bill was the beloved husband of the love of his life, the late Regina "Jean" McNabb Moyer.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William I. and Alice Johnson Moyer, and the brother of the late Alice, George and Dan.
Bill was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II. In 1953, he, along with his late wife Jean, built their home in Richboro where they raised their ever growing family.
On Monday, Bill was oh so ready to see his wife again. His tires were well worn and he lived a long, loving, comfortable life, breathing his final breath in his sleep listening to his treasured swing music.
Bill is survived by his children, William P. Moyer and his late wife, Elizabeth, John J. Moyer and his wife, Paula, Dennis Moyer and his wife, Karen, Alan Moyer and his wife, Jean, Regina Moyer, Gregory Moyer and his wife, Kim and Glenn Moyer and his wife, Joan. He has 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd., Holland, PA 18966. Bill's interment will follow in Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Guardians of the National Cemetery, P.O. Box 233, Newtown, PA 18940.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019