|
|
William J. Berg Jr. of Bensalem passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Silver Lake Nursing. He was 95.
Born in Phoenixville, Pa., Bill was a resident of Bensalem for the last 23 years and was formerly of Philadelphia. Bill was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, serving in both World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of the DESA (Destroyer Escort Sailors Association).
Bill was a former member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Senior Citizen Club and American Legion Post #78.
He will be sadly missed beloved wife of 72 years, Margaret Mary (Dalton). Bill is also survived by his loving daughter, Eileen Costas (George).
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19021, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.
Tomlinson Funeral Home,
Bensalem
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019