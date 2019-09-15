Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for William Berg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Berg Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Berg Jr. Obituary
William J. Berg Jr. of Bensalem passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Silver Lake Nursing. He was 95.

Born in Phoenixville, Pa., Bill was a resident of Bensalem for the last 23 years and was formerly of Philadelphia. Bill was a proud U.S. Navy veteran, serving in both World War II and the Korean War. He was a member of the DESA (Destroyer Escort Sailors Association).

Bill was a former member of the St. Thomas Aquinas Senior Citizen Club and American Legion Post #78.

He will be sadly missed beloved wife of 72 years, Margaret Mary (Dalton). Bill is also survived by his loving daughter, Eileen Costas (George).

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 601 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19021, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will be in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery.

Tomlinson Funeral Home,

Bensalem

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now