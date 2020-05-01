Home

POWERED BY

Services
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cadman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Cadman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Cadman Obituary
William J. "Billy" Cadman died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital at the age of 67.

Born in Trenton, N.J., the son of Stella M. (Brunella) Cadman and the late John D. Cadman, Billy was a lifelong resident of Levittown. He was a 1971 graduate of the former Woodrow Wilson High School.

Until retiring in 2008, Billy was employed for 38 years as a Tool and Die Maker working for Schwab and Rieber and then the Jade Corporation of Huntingdon Valley.

He enjoyed harness racing and bowling. He was an all around sports fan, however, he was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan.

Billy was the loving father of Jennifer L. Kirkpatrick and the late Steven D. Cadman, and the devoted grandfather of Taylor Kirkpatrick. He was the beloved son of Stella Cadman and brother of Guenevere M. Riess (Kenneth) and Janine McCormick (Michael). Billy will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.

Service and intement will be held privately.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


logo

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -