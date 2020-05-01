|
|
William J. "Billy" Cadman died Sunday, April 26, 2020, at Lower Bucks Hospital at the age of 67.
Born in Trenton, N.J., the son of Stella M. (Brunella) Cadman and the late John D. Cadman, Billy was a lifelong resident of Levittown. He was a 1971 graduate of the former Woodrow Wilson High School.
Until retiring in 2008, Billy was employed for 38 years as a Tool and Die Maker working for Schwab and Rieber and then the Jade Corporation of Huntingdon Valley.
He enjoyed harness racing and bowling. He was an all around sports fan, however, he was an avid N.Y. Yankees fan.
Billy was the loving father of Jennifer L. Kirkpatrick and the late Steven D. Cadman, and the devoted grandfather of Taylor Kirkpatrick. He was the beloved son of Stella Cadman and brother of Guenevere M. Riess (Kenneth) and Janine McCormick (Michael). Billy will also be sadly missed by several nieces and nephews.
Service and intement will be held privately.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 1, 2020