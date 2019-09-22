|
|
William J. Costello Jr. passed away peacefully on Thursday, Sept. 19 2019 at 79 years old.
William was the beloved husband of the late Barbara O'Brien Costello, father to the late Barbara Costello-Murphy, and son of the late William J. Sr. and Audrey Shaw Costello.
Born in Philadelphia, William attended Olney High School and went on to be a soldier in the United States Army. William was very proud of serving his country. After being honorably discharges, he married the love of his life, Barbara O'Brian, and started his family. William has three children, three grandchildren, and two great- grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
William worked as a Public Adjuster and was a pioneer in the industry. He was always a hardworking man. Even after retirement, he continued to assist other adjusters in the field.
In his spare time, William enjoyed boating, fishing, and traveling to new places. He was proud to be from Philadelphia and loved to attend all local sports events. Even though he loved Philly sports, he was a die-hard Cowboys fan. He enjoyed life and those he loved, nothing could ever keep him from what he held close to his heart.
William is survived by his loving brother, Dennis Costello; his loving children, Debra Ann Costello and Mark Costello; his grandchildren, Tara Ann Costello-Dougherty and her husband, Daniel J. Dougherty Jr., Sean and Shannon Murphy; and his great-grandchildren, Amelia and Liam.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at Assumption Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 1900 Meadowbrook Rd., Feasterville, PA 19053. His interment will follow with military honors at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, Mass Cards would be appreciated by the family.
www.fluehr.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 22, 2019