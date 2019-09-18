|
William J. Gibbons, M.D. of Southampton died peacefully at his home of apparent heart attack on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was 70.
Born in Philadelphia, Dr. Gibbons was a resident of Southampton for the past 40 years. He was the beloved husband of Heidi Riesdorph Gibbons, DNP, C.R.N.P., and son of the late Joseph A. and Margaret Mary McTear Gibbons.
"Dr. Bill," as he was he was known to his family and his patients, was a graduate of LaSalle College High School, Class of 1966, and St. Joseph University, magna cum laude, Class of 1970. He received his Doctorate from Jefferson Medical College in 1974. Dr. Bill served his Internal Medicine Internship at Abington Hospital (1974-1975) and his Residency at Abington Hospital (1975-1977).
He founded Montgomery County Medical Associates, Ltd., in 1977 and was still practicing at the time of his death. He served as Chair of the Medical Staff of Holy Redeemer Hospital for many years, was a member of the American College of Physicians and the American Society of Internal Medicine, and took a great interest in Geriatrics.
Dr. Bill was truly a compassionate and dedicated Physician who was always available for his patients and on occasion made home visits to those unable to come to the office.
He loved his family, looked forward to going to the Jersey shore and spending time on his boat. He enjoyed waterskiing and traveling. At parties you could always find him taking pictures for all to enjoy long after the party was over. He will be sadly missed by his devoted family friends and patients.
In addition to his wife, Heidi, he is survived by his dear children and their spouses, Lisa Gibbons, Colleen Gibbons, Mary Kate Bockhorn and her husband, Marty, Brian Gibbons and his wife, Nicole; Heidi's children, Jeremy Wright and Melissa Miller and her husband, David; his three brothers and their wives, Joseph A. Gibbons Jr., Thomas F. Gibbons and his wife, Sheree, and John G. Gibbons and his wife, Kimberly; and his sister, Margaret Mary Gottschalk and her husband, Bill. He is also survived by one dear granddaughter, Rowan Gibbons, and soon to be another grandchild.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewings from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday evening, Sept. 20, at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown-Richboro Rd. (at Holland Rd.), Richboro, and from 9:30 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton. Interment will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Holy Redeemer Development Office; Holy Redeemer Hospital, Code 982, 521 Moredon Rd., Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006; the Alzheimer's Disease Association, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106; or the Carmelite Monastery, 1400 66th Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19126.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 18, 2019