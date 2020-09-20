1/1
William J. McDonnell
William J. McDonnell, a longtime resident of Bucks County, Pa., passed away recently in Middleton, Wis., at the age of 97.

Mr. McDonnell was the husband of 69 years to Edith Mae McDonnell, who preceded him in death in 2016. He was the son of William A. and Carrie E. McDonnell of Bristol.  

Mr. McDonnell was born in Bristol in 1923 and graduated from Bristol High School in 1941. After high school, he was employed by Fleetwings Aircraft in Bristol and enlisted in the U.S. Army in February 1943. Mr. McDonnell was part of the ground crew of the U.S. Army 8th Air Force in England, responsible for servicing aircraft engines. 

After his discharge in 1945, Mr. McDonnell was employed by Bell of Pennsylvania, first as an installer and later central offices throughout Bucks County. In 1977, Mr. McDonnell joined Bell Labs in Piscataway, NJ.  He retired in 1990.  

William married Edith Mae Cowen in 1947. They resided in Bristol until 1954, when they relocated to Newtown. Mr. McDonnell was a longtime member of St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Newtown, and a member of its Vestry for a number of years. He also was a longtime member and past president of the Newtown Exchange Club. He and his wife retired to Middleton, Wis. in 2000. 

He was the father of the late Warrant Officer William H. McDonnell of Newtown, and is survived by three children, Brian McDonnell of Halethorpe, Md., Patricia Baird (her husband, James) of Middleton, Wis. and Craig McDonnell (his wife, Dionny) of Dayton, Nev., four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. 

Bill will be missed by his family and many friends. 

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Newtown, Pa. Interment will take place immediately thereafter at the Newtown Cemetery.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
