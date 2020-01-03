|
William J. Rodgers Jr. of Upper Southampton passed away Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. He was 88.
Bill was the son of the late Elizabeth and William Rodgers Sr., and also was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Eliane.
He is survived by his son, Michael Holden (Carol), grandchildren, Eric Holden and Danielle Kasprzyk (Daniel), and his great-grandchildren, Cameron and Holden.
Bill's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, Pa., where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. Bill will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.
Memorial contributions in memory of William J. Rodgers Jr. may be sent to Our Lady of Good Counsel Seniors Club, 611 Knowles Ave., Southampton, PA 18966.
