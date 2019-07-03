Home

William Rush
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
225 S. Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
225 S. Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA
William J. Rush Sr.


1931 - 2019
William J. Rush Sr. passed away surrounded by his loving family, at Vitas Hospice at Nazareth, in Philadelphia. He was 88.

Born and raised in West Philadelphia, Mr. Rush was a 1948 graduate of Saint Thomas Moore High School, and was a proud supporter of the Alumni Association.

He had resided in Langhorne for the past 39 years and has been a member of Our Lady of Grace Parish.

For 30 years, Mr. Rush was a Branch Head for the Submarine Sail Systems Department, of the U.S. Navy. He was a proud Korean War U.S. Army veteran.

Beloved husband of 64 years to Marlyn B. (Frattini), Mr. Rush was the loving father of William Jr. (Gerri), Paul (Nancy) and Tim (Colleen). He was the devoted grandfather of Kerrielynn Dingler (David), Kevin, Rebecca Thompson (John), Jared, Kimberly, William III and Lindsey; proud great-grandfather of Jacob; and dear brother of John Rush (Miriam) and Veronica Martino (Ernie).

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 until 8 p.m. Friday, July 5, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Friends may also call from 9 until 10 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 S. Bellevue Avenue, Penndel, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Rite of Committal will follow in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 3, 2019
