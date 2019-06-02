|
|
William J. Schaffer Jr. of Trevose, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family after a long courageous battle of lung cancer. He was 73.
Born and raised in Philadelphia, he had been a resident of the Feasterville/Trevose area for the last 45 years. He was a United States Navy Veteran who served during the Vietnam War as an electrician. Following his service, he was employed as a nuclear electrician for the Exelon Company where he later retired from in 2013.
Bill loved nature, feeding the squirrels and birds, loved to go boating, and working on cars, but most of all he always enjoyed lending a helping hand to his neighbors and anyone that needed an extra hand.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Josephine Schaffer, and his sister-in-law, Sharon Schaffer.
Bill will be greatly missed by his loving wife for 20 years, Sally Meisner; his son, Damien Schaffer and his wife, Nancy; his grandchildren, Mikayla, Matthew and Zachary; and his brother, Joseph Schaffer.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, where his Funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Women's Animal Center, 3839 Richlieu Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019