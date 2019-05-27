Home

William J. Wilson Obituary
William J. Wilson of Southampton Estates died peacefully Friday, May 24, 2019, at Southampton Estates. He was 87.

He was the beloved husband of 59 years to Barbara Cunningham Wilson, who passed in April of 2018.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late William G. and Lydia Hershey Myers Wilson, and father to the late W. Charles Wilson.

William is survived by his two sons, Jeffrey D. Wilson and his wife, Sarah M., of Warrington, and James J. Wilson of Warminster; and his granddaughter, Taylor D. Wilson.

William's family will greet friends Wednesday, May 29, from 11 a.m. until his Funeral Service at noon at the Joseph A. Fluehr III Funeral Home, 800 Newtown Richboro Road (at Holland Road) Richboro, PA 18954. His interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery in Roslyn, Pa.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 27, 2019
