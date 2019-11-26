|
|
William J. Worth of Lower Makefield Township, Pa. died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, Pa.
Born in Elmira, N.Y., son of the late Elmer J. and Kathleen Victory Worth, he resided in Lower Makefield for the past 45 years.
William was a graduate of St. Padua Preparatory School in Watkins Glen, N.Y. and the University of Scranton. He enjoyed a successful career in transportation management at Sealand and US Lines and later as general manager of two large cemeteries. He was U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Cuban Crisis and a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Parish.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine L. Worth; two sons, Michael James Worth and Shawn Thomas Worth; his sister, Patricia Weikel; and four grandchildren.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, at the FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave. (River Road), Yardley, Pa. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the St. John the Evangelist Church in Lower Makefield. Burial will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 26, 2019