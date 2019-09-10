Home

William J. Yost of Langhorne, Pa. died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019. He was 83.

Born in Pottsville, Pa., William was the beloved husband of the late Nannette (Mika), JoAnne (Lacovara), and Irene "Johnine" (Karwejna) Yost, the loving father of the late William J. Yost Jr., and the son of the late Francis and Anna Flannery Yost.

William proudly answered the call to serve the country by enlisting in the United States Navy. Upon his return from service, William started what would be his lifelong career with PECO.

Since his retirement, he enjoyed time spent in Florida, a multitude of rounds of golf, but above all William cherished the moments he spent with his beloved family. William will be greatly missed but eternally loved by everyone who had the pleasure to have been a part of his life.

William is survived by his loving children, Lisa Schultz and her husband, Rick, and Robert Yost and his wife, Cindy. He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Patricia Yost, and his seven loving grandchildren and four adoring great grandchildren.

William's family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, 81 Swamp Rd., Newtown, PA 18940. Interment will be private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery in Newtown.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to The Nan Foundation, P.O. Box 1647, Southampton, PA 18966.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 10, 2019
