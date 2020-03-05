|
William J. Zuchero passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He was 59.
Born in Bristol, son of the late William and Frances (Waldron) Zuchero, he was a lifelong resident of the Edgely section of Bristol Township. Bill graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School, Class of 1978, and was employed for many years at LBCJMA. He was an avid fisherman and hunter.
He is survived by his brother, Joseph Zuchero and his wife, Michelle, his sister, Edith Jackson and her husband, Leonard, her nieces and nephews, William Jackson (Christina), Joseph Zuchero (Kaitlyn), Francene Jackson Byrne (Michael) and Matthew Zuchero, and two great- nephews, Bradley and Caleb. He will also be missed by his many neighbors and friends, and especially his best friend, Steve Fenton.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Resurrection Cemetery.
Wade Funeral Home,
Bristol Borough
www.wadefh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 5, 2020